Rumour Mongering: Bayern Munch to Seek Sadio Mané Sale

After getting into an altercation with teammate Leroy Sané that ended with a punch and a suspension against Hoffenheim over the weekend, former Liverpool star Sadio Mané is set to be sold by Bayern Munich this summer if a buyer can be found.

That’s the growing story out of Germany this week, with the likes of Bayern-linked Bild suggesting the club see Mané’s €32M, €420k per week signing as a mistake they will seek to rectify—but those wages may well turn out to be a stumbling block.

It’s difficult to conceive a lengthy list of suitors for the 31-year-old with those wages, but perhaps Bayern will be fortunate. However, Liverpool are not seen as an option for the player who is rumoured to have admitted to friends he misses Anfield.

Those rose tinted glasses, though, might obscure the fact that Mané’s production at Liverpool had begun to lag while concerns grew about the player’s effectiveness growing blunted on the wing until he was moved to centre forward last year.

Mané showed there that his playmaking ability, close control, and engine could make him effective in a false nine role—and his time at Bayern since has shown that in all likelihood he doesn’t have the kind of explosiveness on the wing that he used to.

For the right price it’s not impossible to imagine a Mané as add depth in the middle with Roberto Firmino set to depart, but wages would be a problem—and that’s without getting into whether the player would be content in a more limited role.