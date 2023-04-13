Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Increasingly Confident in New Mount Deal

Earlier this week, Liverpool briefed friendly journalists they were withdrawing from the Jude Bellingham race over Borussia Dortmund’s transfer fee demands and turning their attention to other targets, with Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister joining long-rumoured target Mason Mount as the supposed new favourites.

However, it hasn’t taken long for a potential negative twist to emerge, with the latest transfer chatter suggesting that following the departure of manager Graham Potter, Chelsea are growing increasingly confident that they can get Mount to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond summer 2024.

Mount had been one of the first names on the teamsheet for former managers Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel but fell out of favour with Potter, leading to speculation about his future and a belief Liverpool were likely to move for the hard working attacking midfielder with a year left on his contract.

The departure of Potter, though, as well as signals sent to the player behind the scenes concerning the club’s search for a new manager, are said to have Mount wavering—after all, the 24-year-old midfielder is a Chelsea academy product who’s been in the London Blues’ system since all the way back in 2005.

At least that’s the story from 90Min this week, though whether it represents a genuine shift behind the scenes or is simply a story seeking to capitalize on the frustration of Liverpool fans following the Bellingham news is hard to say. Still, with the way things have been going for the Reds, it feels hard to rule it out.