Rumour Mongering: Real Madrid Interested in Firmino

Spanish outlet El Nacional is reporting Real Madrid are interested in signing Roberto Firmino on a free transfer when his Liverpool FC contract expires this summer.

current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema will also be out of contract in the summer, although it is thought that an extension has already been agreed between Madrid and him. Having Bobby on a free is particularly attractive for Madrid as there are not many strikers that Madrid can sign as a backup for Benzema because the club don't trust them or they are too expensive. The report claims Florentino Perez "learnt a lesson" after Madrid spent £52million on Luka Jovic, who struggled for playing time and is now plying his trade at Fiorentina.

Perhaps Madrid are still keeping their powder dry for another run at their unattainable north star in Kylian Mbappe. However, they could have a shot at our elusive transfer target this summer. Hey Jude!

Whatever the case, if Madrid does land Firmino, they will still be getting a really useful player who’s still Liverpool’s 2nd highest scorer this season. All the best, Bobby.