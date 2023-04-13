Liverpool Target Mac Allister “Will Play for Another Team” Next Season

With Liverpool’s two-year pursuit of Jude Bellingham ending after the Reds decided they were unwilling or unable to pay the £100M+ transfer fee of a player who’s been expected to cost that since they started chasing him, attention turns to the alternatives.

Over the past 24 hours, much of the chatter has focused on Brighton’s Alex Mac Allister, who has only become a serious rumoured target over the past week—a development that appears to line up plausibly with their decision to move on from Bellingham.

The 24-year-old, who arrived at Brighton back in 2019 from Boca Juniors, has two years left on his contract and could cost as much as £70M. And regardless whether his next club is Liverpool, his father expects him to depart the Seagulls in the summer.

“The next transfer window will find him playing for another club,” Carlos Mac Allister told BolaVIP this week. “We don’t know which one yet as we are just starting talks in general, but it is most likely that Alexis will be playing for another team next July.”

Brighton are notoriously difficult negotiators known for dragging out sales, so if Liverpool do see Mac Allister as the best alternative to Bellingham as appears may be the case they will have to work hard—and be willing to pay—to get a deal done quickly.