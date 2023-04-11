Jude Bellingham Liverpool Decision Rumours Intensify

The questions over Jude Bellingham’s future and where the 19-year-old star midfielder’s future lies have been rumbling on for more than a year now, with speculation rife over the future of the Borussia Dortmund man.

Liverpool have for the most part been cast as favourites for Bellingham’s signature for some time now, but with the Reds’ struggles on the pitch and rumoured interest from the Real Madrid and Manchester City—plus Dortmund’s desire to get him to extend his stay there—they feel far from a lock.

Over the last 24 hours or so, though, the chatter surrounding Bellingham has intensified in the land of transfer rumours, and less reputable outlet like CaughtOffside has gone as far as to claim an £84M bid has been made by Liverpool.

We also have Sunday World editor Kevin Plamer claiming Bellingham has made his final decision—which was always expected to come shortly after the March international break ended—and that it came down to two teams in the end, with one of them being Liverpool.

Who that other team is—Madrid or City or a Dortmund stay—isn’t clear yet, but the chatter is quickly making its way up through ecosystem of English football coverage as larger and more reputable outlets amplifying it and making it impossible to ignore even if really there isn’t any new firm information to work with.

If Liverpool sign Bellingham, they will likely have to do so without Champions League football as the top four appears realistically out of reach. They also need at least one more big midfield signing even if they get Bellingham across the line as they look to rebuild their aging core.