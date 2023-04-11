Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Race for Bristol City’s Alex Scott

While most of the transfer chatter surrounding Liverpool has focused on Jude Bellingham and other midfielders who could be expected to walk into the starting eleven of a side that has hopes of getting back into the title picture in 2023-24, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Reds also bring in a few younger players this summer.

The club have a habit of seeking out promising young English players in particular, and according to The Daily Mail it’s Bristol City’s 19-year-old midfielder Alex Scott—with the player already in his second season as a regular starter for the mid-table Championship side despite his young age—who’s currently attracting the Reds’ interest.

Scott broke into the first team last season and made 38 Championship appearances plus one in the FA Cup, and already this season he has made 35 appearances in the league plus seven in the domestic cups. His 42 total appearances have seen him play more than 3,500 minutes while scoring two goals and adding five assists.

The question surrounding the player, then, won’t be whether he has it in him to be a regular started in the second tier—something he’s been doing now since he was 18 years old—but whether his ceiling is high enough to translate his current performance levels to the top half of the Premier League over another season or two.

West Ham and Wolves are also rumoured to be interested in signing the player, who wouldn’t be expected to be a particular bargain given his age, role for Bristol, and that his contract runs through 2025 giving The Robbins two years to sort out his future—or, perhaps more likely, to cash in on Scott’s talent and promise.