Liverpool Said to Regret Arthur Melo Deal

At the end of the summer transfer window, Liverpool made a surprising last minute addition to the team. Arthur Melo arrived on loan from Juventus to join Liverpool’s midfield. The 26-year-old Brazilian was brought in on deadline day in order to bulk up the waning midfield.

Unfortunately, Arthur only managed to play 13 minutes for the Reds against Napoli in the Champions League before picking up a thigh injury that kept him out of the team for most of the season. This move to strengthen the team ended in another added disappointment to the season instead.

Sources are now saying that Liverpool regret the decision to move Melo in, and are determined not to make more rash buys in this crucial coming transfer window. They have informed him that he will be heading back to Italy at the end of this season.

While avoiding panic moves at the eleventh hour is good advice, the fact that Melo didn’t work out has to do more with an injury and bad luck than poor decision-making on the part of the transfer committee. It’s unknown what effect he could have had on the team had he been healthy enough to play and compete for a place in the team.

Melo will be one of many players likely leaving this summer, including Roberto Firmino. Hopefully the club has a plan in place to address this issue and bring in players who will fill the many gaps currently plaguing the squad.