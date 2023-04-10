Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Threaten Inter’s Ability to Retain Barella

Liverpool are in need of a midfield rebuild and are expected to make multiple signings at the position in the summer, with 19-year-old Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top target and the club also regularly linked to Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount of late.

One player who’s been a rumoured target in the past but who hasn’t been given much attention by the rumour mongers of late is Inter Milan’s €70M-rated, 26-year-old Italian international midfielder Nicolò Barella, but CalcioMercato are bringing that story back this week.

The Italian outlet call the Reds a “threat” to Inter’s desires to hold on to the player beyond the current season despite that he has a contract that runs through 2026, which would seem to give I Nerazzurri plenty of power when it comes to the player’s footballing future.

Still, the suggestion seems to be that for the right price, the Serie A side would consider a sale. A valuation of €70M might be a tough high for the Reds, though, given Bellingham remains their top target and Barella would likely be targeted as a potential second midfield signing.

Liverpool also likely need to a centre half signing, with speculation Joël Matip could be on his way out in search of playing time while Joe Gomez has failed to rediscover top form, potentially leaving a significant hole in the lineup after Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.