Rumour Mongering: Jude Bellingham to Decide Future After International Break

Sooner or later, the Jude Bellingham transfer saga will end. And the expectation is that when it does, the star 19-year-old Dortmund and England midfielder will be a Liverpool player. Expectation, though, is a long way from certainty.

However, according to TalkSport, we could have some of the latter soon, with the player said to intend to make his final decision concerning his future after the international break—and right after he spends two weeks with the England National Team and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Players are set to head off to join their national teams on the 20th of the month and will return to their clubs in time for another round of matches that kick off on April 1st, with the Reds set to take on Manchester City that day.

Which means that by then, we might all know where Bellingham is heading next. Or we won’t and the story will rumble on for at least another month or two. We’re betting nothing actually happens by April Fool’s Day, even if it does appear that in the end the midfielder will end up in Red.