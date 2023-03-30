Rumour Mongering: Chelsea View Liverpool as Favourites to Sign Mount

Liverpool remain favourites to sign Mason Mount should the 24-year-old English midfielder depart Chelsea this summer but the London Blues haven’t entirely given up hope that their academy product could yet agree a new deal.

That’s the story late this week from The Guardian and Chelsea-connected journalist Jacob Steinberg, largely treading familiar territory in the ongoing Mount saga to suggest that the club will sell Mount this summer if there isn’t a breakthrough on the contract front.

Mount and Chelsea have been engaged in off again, on again negotiations for much of the past year, and with just one year left to run in his deal at the end of the season they would risk losing him on a free in 2024 if he doesn’t extend.

It’s also familiar territory to suggest, as is the case here, that Liverpool are favourites to sign Mount this summer if a new deal isn’t agreed. What is perhaps new is the suggestion that Chelsea would consider Mount’s sale for a fee of around £50M.

That’s already down from recent claims that The Blues would want £70M, and for context it’s perhaps worth remembering that Liverpool paid £35M for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a year left on his contract back in summer 2017.

There is also, perhaps, clarification on chatter earlier this week that Bayern Munich could be an option for Mount, with Steinberg suggesting it is the player who would be interested in the move and that at present there appears no interest from the Bayern end.