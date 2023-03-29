Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Monster Bid for Bellingham Launched

Welcome to your daily Jude Bellingham update: Liverpool have reportedly started the Bellz bidding war by offering Borussia Dortmund in the region on £100m for the midfielder. This information comes courtesy of Haydn Dodge, who — impressively trustworthy name aside — is managing director of the impressively generically named Next Generation Management.

According to Haydn, “it is known” to the insiders of the sport, that the Reds have made their move, in an attempt to start the process of landing their main summer target. This information can thus only be classified as belonging to the Trust Me Bro category, and it is up to all of us as individuals how seriously we wish to take it.

Until official confirmation from either the club itself, the player’s representative, or club-connected journalists emerges — Haydn Dodge may claim insider info but he is none of the above — there is little reason to pop either the champagne or the bourbon, and it is safe to assume that whatever the final outcome of the saga, Liverpool are likely ready to spend these sorts of sums on a player they hope to make the centrepiece of the club’s next decade.

This has been your daily Jude Bellingham update.