Rumour Mongering: Newcastle Consider Swoop for Second Liverpool Star

After rumours of interest in Liverpool forward Diogo Jota earlier in the year, Saudi Arabia sportswashing front Newcastle United are now being linked with a second Liverpool player with Joe Gomez said to be of interest to The Magpies.

A smattering of stories were kicked off by CaughtOffside when they claimed Eddie Howe has been a long-time admirer of Gomez and could be preparing to capitalize on the 25-year-old having fallen down the pecking order with Jürgen Klopp’s Reds.

There may not seem to be a great deal in it at the moment, but on paper at least it’s perhaps not the most ridiculous rumour, with Newcastle’s centre half depth set to take a hit this summer with a number of players out of contract.

Meanwhile, Gomez has fallen to fourth in the pecking order at Liverpool and, following a string of injuries the English defender has struggled to consistently hit the kinds of highs he did while regularly partnering Virgil van Dijk before Covid.

If Newcastle and manager Howe believe Gomez still has the ability to be a regular starter for a top end side then, with the player unlikely to get those chances at Liverpool, such a move might at least have an air of faint plausibility to it.