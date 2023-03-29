Bayern Reportedly Have No Current Interest in Mason Mount

The arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich was quickly seized upon by the rumour mongers to link the previously mostly linked to Liverpool Mason Mount with a new club, but journalists with ties to the Bundesliga’s forever champions think there’s nothing to it.

It’s not exactly the world’s most surprising development, with Bild chief Christian Falk wading in 24 hours after The Times linked Mount with Bayern to suggest such chatter might be just a wee bit premature with Tuchel having spent less than a week now in Barvaria.

The truth is that it always seemed a bit of a two and two story in the first place. A new manager at Bayern and the player who thrived under him at Chelsea but who has fallen out of favour. Reuniting in the summer. And never mind Bayern’s particular wants and needs.

Still, while it makes sense Tuchel wouldn’t be pressing the Bayern brass to bring in Mount on day one, if Liverpool’s interest isn’t as well developed as reported in recent months and his future lies away from Chelsea we could hear them mentioned a few more times.