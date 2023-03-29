Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Eye Freebie for Ndicka

According to a report by David Maddock for the Daily Mirror, Liverpool FC are interested in a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s 23-year-old centre-back Evan Ndicka in the summer. The French defender will be out of contract this summer and could prove to be a bargain signing as the Reds embark on what could be a period of massive change.

Other interested parties cited are Arsenal, Tottenham, Paris St-Germain, and Barcelona.

With Joel Matip looking like he might leave at the end of his contract come June and Joe Gomez’s declining performances at centre-back, it makes sense why the club might consider bringing in a new option at the heart of the defence. Liverpool always love a good bargain, and Ndicka brings along positional versatility as a left-sided defender able to deputise at left-back, and occasionally as a holding midfielder.

Maddock cites the guarantee of first-team football as a concern for Ndicka, but perhaps with Virgil van Dijk voicing concerns about overplaying as a factor for his injuries this season, there will be plenty of minutes to go around after all. Ndicka’s Parisian roots are also mentioned as a potential swaying factor, but it’s to be determined if PSG are seriously interested in the Europa League winner yet.