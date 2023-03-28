Rumour Mongering: Bayern Join Liverpool as Potential Mount Destination

It’s taken the better part of a season, but after spending months being presented with a transfer tale that had Liverpool as the only realistic alternative for Mason Mount should the Chelsea midfielder not sign a new deal, there is whisper of a challenger.

For the most part it seems a case of simply putting two and two together, but according to The Times it could be that the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich makes the German club a legitimate possible destination for the 24-year-old Englishman.

Mount was a key player for the former Chelsea manager but has fallen out of favour with new boss Graham Potter, and even if the story doesn’t seem to have much more to it than that, on paper it’s not hard to believe a Mount-Tuchel reunion is possible.

If Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp do want Mount, though, they will have laid quite a lot of groundwork for the move already, and Tuchel has yet to manage his first game—meaning even if Bayern are an option now, Liverpool would likely still be favourites.