Rumour Mongering: Klopp and Liverpool Have Mason Mount as Top Target

As we head towards the final stretch of the 2022-23 season, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount continues to be linked with a summer move to Liverpool as the 24-year-old heads towards a summer that will see his current contract down to one year.

The England international has been at an impasse over an extension for much of the past year, and since the autumn at least the Reds have consistently been talked up as the only realistic option should Mount and Chelsea not find sudden movement in negotiations.

This week, that talk comes from the Chelsea end with GiveMeSport claiming the chatter on that end has Liverpool pushing hard to cast themselves as the player’s top option for continuing his career—with Jürgen Klopp in particular a fan of his talents.

They also point to talk in The Mail setting Mount’s price at around £60M in recent weeks, an English-inflated fee if we’ve ever heard one given the year left on his contract and that the player appears entirely out of favour with new manager Graham Potter.

Mount was a nailed-on starter and key player for Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, but in addition to his contract impasse has struggled for minutes since Potter arrived at Stamford Bridge and owner Todd Boehly started throwing money at new signings.