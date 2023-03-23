 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ox to Leave as a Free Agent in June

Not surprising, but bittersweet.

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

As suspected, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s time at Liverpool FC will be coming to an end this summer. Reports from Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic have confirmed what we’ve all known for a while, that the midfielder will be departing the club once his contract is up at the end of the season.

Along with the departure of Naby Keita, this should free up some funds for reinforcements in the middle of the park. The Ox had a bright start to life at Liverpool and was a key cog of the team that made an unlikely run to the Champions League final in the 17/18 season. He would, unfortunately, pick up a serious knee injury in the first leg of the semi-final against Roma, which Liverpool won 5-2. That would cause him to miss the rest of the campaign and most of the 2018/19 season.

Hopefully, Ox can land with a club where he can be a key contributor this summer.

