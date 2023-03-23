Ox to Leave as a Free Agent in June

As suspected, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s time at Liverpool FC will be coming to an end this summer. Reports from Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic have confirmed what we’ve all known for a while, that the midfielder will be departing the club once his contract is up at the end of the season.

No changes on Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool, expected to part ways in June — he’s gonna leave as free agent #LFC



Arthur Melo will return to Juventus while Oxlade will listed to bids — the plan was already clear in November https://t.co/Qs8Q5E4uV2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2023

Along with the departure of Naby Keita, this should free up some funds for reinforcements in the middle of the park. The Ox had a bright start to life at Liverpool and was a key cog of the team that made an unlikely run to the Champions League final in the 17/18 season. He would, unfortunately, pick up a serious knee injury in the first leg of the semi-final against Roma, which Liverpool won 5-2. That would cause him to miss the rest of the campaign and most of the 2018/19 season.

Hopefully, Ox can land with a club where he can be a key contributor this summer.