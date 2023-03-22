Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Amongst Potential Ruben Neves Suitors

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves will have just a year left on his contract in the summer and has signalled he will not sign an extension as he wants a new challenge after six seasons at the Molineux.

That’s the story this week by way of Football Insider, who claim the Wolves man wants out and name drop Liverpool as a potential landing spot. In recent days, various outlets have also linked Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona with Neves.

Add it all up and while it doesn’t appear to speak to whether or not Liverpool are interested, it does start to look like a player seeking a move and an agent floating his name in the press along with the kind of clubs he might like to end up at.

For their part, Liverpool were linked with a move for Neves before he ended up at Wolves in 2017 as well during in his first few seasons at the club, though any chatter surrounding a potential switch to Anfield has largely dried up in recent seasons.

Whether or not the club would have any interest in Neves at this point is an unknown—and fellow Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes might be a more likely target—it does appear at least that the player is actively seeking a change in scenery.