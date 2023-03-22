Rumour Mongering: Paul Mitchell Eyed for Sporting Director Role

According to a Get French Football News report, Liverpool FC have spoken to Paul Mitchell about becoming the new sporting director at Anfield as Julian Ward prepares to leave for Ajax in the summer. Mitchell will leave AS Monaco in the summer, despite the club’s attempts to retain him.

This isn’t the first time the Englishman has been linked with the Liverpool job, as both The Athletic and French outlet L’Equipe reported on the Reds’ interest in February. In particular, the former reported Liverpool’s “strong interest” but that a deal wasn’t expected. Other names that have hit the rumour mill for this position are German directors Markus Krosche and Sven Mislintat.

The slightly nomadic Mitchell is a familiar name around Liverpool circles, if just for the players he has recruited. At Southampton, he signed Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Victor Wanyama, Toby Alderweireld and Sadio Mane before following Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham in November 2014. He recruited Alderweireld, Dele Alli, and Heung-min Son before leaving in 2018. He then had a stint at RB Leipzig, before leaving for his current role at AS Monaco.

It’s a big summer ahead, recruitment-wise, for Liverpool FC. Ideally, we should have the new Sporting Director in place before the checks start getting written.