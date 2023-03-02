Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount “Highly Likely” to Join Liverpool

For the past six months or so as contract talks have stalled at Chelsea and the player has seen his role diminished under new manager Graham Potter, 24-year-old midfielder Mason Mount has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool.

So consistent have been the links, and so nonexistent the alternatives, that it’s started to feel as though it would be a mild surprise if in the end the move doesn’t materialize. And so today we have yet another bit of Mount transfer chatter to add to the pile.

This time it’s TalkSport, who claim that sources close to the player have suggested that a move to Anfield to help Jürgen Klopp rebuild his midfield is “highly likely,” with the optics of selling Mount to a domestic rival the biggest stumbling block.

Last summer, Chelsea signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, and given the riches of the Premier League it may be there aren’t many options for selling a player like Mount in the current economic environment unless it’s to a domestic rival.

Still, the Mount situation is somewhat unusual given his club trained status and that until Potter signed on to manage the club the midfielder was seen as one of the first names on the teamsheet for both Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard.

Given how long his Chelsea contract talks have stalled, though, and that his opportunities under Potter have been limited, it certainly feels as if his future likely lies away from the Blues—and Liverpool continue to be the only rumoured alternative.