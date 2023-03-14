Rumour Mongering: Bellingham Anger at Dortmund’s €150M Valuation

As long as Jude Bellingham remains a Borussia Dortmund player there will be a need to come up with new angles in the ongoing transfer saga that has swirled around arguably the best teenage midfielder in football for much of the current season.

Today, that new angle comes from Spain, where Cadena SER claim that Bellingham’s relationship with his current club is growing strained as he grows concerned that their €150M valuation of him could block a transfer to England or Spain this summer.

In fact, they claim Bellingham’s frustration and anger is due to having been informed by Liverpool and Real Madrid that at that price they will both either be unwilling or unable to do a deal, while Manchester City have already moved on to other targets.

Previously, chatter had been a move to Liverpool was all but done, but that was last month. Whether this new twist is accurate or not, then, is an open question. But it’s probably not off the mark to suggest if Dortmund do want €150M a deal will be difficult.