Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Arsenal, Chelsea, and United in Palhinha Race

Liverpool, in the midst of an unexpectedly poor Premier League season, need to sign midfielders. Fulham, in the midst of an unexpectedly good Premier League season, have one in João Palhinha whose play in the six has been key to their good results.

It’s perhaps not surprising, then, to see the likes of the Daily Mail suggesting the Reds have “joined the race” for the 27-year-old Portuguese, though it’s perhaps worth noting that Liverpool have previously been at least lightly linked to the player Fulham signed for £20M last summer.

As for the race they’re now said to be joining, the other chasers have been reported by various outlets in recent weeks to be Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle, and Tottenham. Which would add up to every top—or aspiring top—side bar City.

Also, based on one good season proving himself in the Premier League with Fulham, Palhinha is said to now carry a rather hefty £60M price tag.

While Palhinha is clearly a good player, it seems like a classic case of a selling club trying to drum up business by sparking a bidding war, and while Palhinha is a solid midfielder he’s only two years younger than Fabinho and there’s far better value to be had if Fulham are seeking that kind of fee.