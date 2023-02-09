Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer

With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield.

With the player returning to training over the past week after an injury layoff, though, most of the talk has been of a desire on both sides to extend his stay on Merseyside and a two-year extension has been proposed as the likeliest outcome.

However, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Firmino is a top target for Inter Milan, who see the Liverpool man as their best option should they fail to find a way to retain Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan with them from Chelsea.

Firmino, it is said, is lined up should Inter not make progress on the Lukaku front in the coming weeks. However, given the chatter on the Liverpool end about a likely contract extension, Firmino’s future may be sorted before Lukaku’s.