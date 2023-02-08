Rumour Mongering: Tottenham Want Liverpool’s Naby Keïta on Free Transfer

With Naby Keïta’s Liverpool contract set to expire at the end of the season and it appearing as though a Liverpool stay is entirely off the table, the question in recent weeks has turned to where the injury prone 27-year-old Guinean midfielder could end up.

The presumed frontrunners are RB Leipzig in Germany, where Keïta enjoyed a great deal of success before he joined Liverpool and where he could be set to return to in the summer. However, other destinations remain possible—including a move to Tottenham.

That’s the story this week from 90Min at least, who say that amongst potential domestic destinations it’s Spurs that are Keïta’s most serious suitors, even if a move to the London club would appear something of a long shot at the current moment.

One reason for suspecting they might at least still be in the running is that if Keïta was set on returning to Germany and a solid offer from Leipzig was on the table, he could have signed it as of January 1st when he became eligible to sign a pre-contract abroad.

Free transfers within England, on the other hand, can’t be agreed until the contract expires at the end of the season. Alternately, talk of interest from the likes of Spurs could be nothing more than an effort by Keïta’s agent to get a better deal from Leipzig.