Naby Keïta Nearing Liverpool Exit

No Liverpool player in recent years has been as frustratingly inconsistent and injury-prone as Naby Keïta. The Guinean star came to Anfield from RB Leipzig in June 2018, following a deal struck the summer prior.

Thought to be an amazing deal, and with hopes high, Keïta was given the iconic number eight shirt that had been vacated by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. It’s impossible to know what Keïta could have achieved with the Reds if he’d managed to stay healthy for any appreciable length of time. However, the soon-to-be 28-year-old was hampered from the start by one injury after the next. A player thought to be the next big star ended up on the fringes of Jürgen Klopp’s team.

Part of the frustration comes from the fact that when he’s great, he’s really, really great.

German outlets are reporting that Liverpool plan to allow Keïta’s contract to run out at the end of the summer so that he can leave as a free agent.

It’s shaping up to be a defining summer for the Reds, with plenty of players coming and going, along with potential new ownership. Keïta leaving is as probable as any rumour — especially considering that it’s February and the player has yet to sign a contract extension. There’s still time to get it done, but every day that passes makes it that much more likely that we’ll be saying good bye to Keïta in June.