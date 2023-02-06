Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount Chelsea Contract Talks Stall (Yet Again)

Mason Mount’s seemingly constantly stalling contract talks with Chelsea and Liverpool’s supposed interest in the midfielder have begun to take on something of a purgatorial air, with each fresh month bringing with it news that said talks have reached an impasse and speculation as to what that might mean for the Reds.

So we find ourselves yet again faced with a new wave of transfer speculation, kicked off on this occasion by The Mail, proposing that Mount and Chelsea have made little or even no progress and that with the player’s current contract running through summer of 2024 the Blues could be forced to sell in the summer or risk losing him on a free.

Which, as it always does in the case of Mount, brings us to Liverpool, who have consistently been proposed as the most likely suitors for the attacking midfielder who has struggled to find a role under manager Graham Potter is said to be seeking around £300k per week from Chelsea to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Those supposed demands, a likely high transfer fee given his homegrown status, and that Mount’s advanced role as a ten—where Liverpool have plenty of young talent like Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho—doesn’t exactly align with the Reds’ dire need to rebuild in the deeper six and eight positions, have always been cause to give pause.

Yet as his well-he-or-won’t-he saga with Chelsea drags on endlessly, it’s hard not to wonder at least a little at the seeming fact that it’s always Liverpool being linked as the alternative for Mount, as surely if it was all the work of an agent seeking leverage in contract talks a few other options would have been floated at this stage in it.