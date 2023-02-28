Liverpool Linked to January Attempt to Sign Alexis Mac Allister

Enzo Fernandez got most of the headlines in Argentina’s midfield as the South American giants ground their way to World Cup triumph in 2022, but for many their success was built on the less flashy foundations provided by Alexis Mac Allister in the six.

Now, there’s chatter that Liverpool approached Brighton attempting to sign the 24-year-old from Santa Rosa in January. They were rebuffed by the Seagulls, but are said to have now returned with an eye to signing Mac Allister in the summer window.

Mac Allister is a new name to add to the potential midfield target list for Reds fans, but Liverpool aren’t the first club he’s been linked to with Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea all being suggested as possible destinations since the World Cup.

With two years on his contract, Mac Allister wouldn’t be cheap—especially not if Brighton’s resistance to selling fellow midfield star Moisés Caicedo is anything to go by. He’s also more of a purely defensive player than the Reds have mostly been linked with.

Whether there’s truth to the suggestion Liverpool are in the mix, having returned to signal their interest after trying to sign Mac Allister in January, according to his father there is an agreement in place with Brighton that he will leave in the summer:

“We all know that in July there will be opportunities for him to leave, but prior to the World Cup, Alexis renewed his contract so that the club can also have the opportunity to make an important sale so that money can reach Brighton. That is the idea.”