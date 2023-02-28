Rumour Mongering: Liverpool in Pole Position to Sign Mason Mount

Mason Mount appeared one of Chelsea’s key players under Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, but the arrival of Graham Potter has seen both his play and opportunities suffer and as of this summer he will have just one year left on his contract.

The timing couldn’t have been worse from a Chelsea point of view if the hope was to keep the club-trained attacking midfielder at the club long-term, and for the past six months or so there has seemed to be only one alternative for the player: Liverpool.

That continues this week with The Mirror’s John Cross setting out that the Reds are in pole position to sign Mount in the summer as part of a major midfield rebuild for Jürgen Klopp, though for many, slight question marks over fit will remain.

As a more advanced player, Mount seems to fit the template of youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho—he is neither a box-to-box nor a defensive midfielder. But he does also fit the template of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and, arguably, Naby Keïta.

And for at least six months now, there has been no talk of the 24-year-old defecting to Arsenal or Tottenham or Manchester City or United or of being tempted by Newcastle’s new money or a move to the continent. There has only been the Reds.

Perhaps in the end he will still re-sign with Chelsea, but given the consistent and persistent linkings to Liverpool and his apparent diminished stock at the club he grew up at with Potter in charge, it might be time to start taking the rumours seriously.