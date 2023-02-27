Rumour Mongering: Jude Bellingham to Sign for Liverpool in 2024

Liverpool have needed to rebuild a tired and aging midfield for two summers now but have delayed waiting for the perfect signing. Last summer that signing was meant to be Aurélien Tchouaméni, and when the Frenchman signed for Madrid the Reds had no backup plan.

This summer, the perfect signing is meant to be Jude Bellingham. However, that perfect signing could be pushed back to 2024. At least according to TalkSport and Andy Brassell, who suggests Bellingham could sign a new deal with Dortmund—but with a buyout clause.

The idea seems to be that Dortmund haven’t given up on convincing Bellingham to stay for one more season given he’s still just 19 years of age and could offer him both a significant pay raise and a buyout clause that would become active in 2024 in order to convince him.

Liverpool, then, would have to wait another summer to sign him. And what’s one more year when you’ve already delayed a necessary rebuild by two? Needless to say we aren’t fans and can only hope Liverpool’s delays speak to Bellingham being a sure thing this summer.

And if somehow it transpires that Dortmund can convince Bellingham to stick around for one more season in Germany, hopefully—hopefully!—this time around Liverpool have the Plan B that they didn’t have when they missed out on Tchouaméni back in summer 2022.