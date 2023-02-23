Rumour Mongering: Real Madrid Don’t Expect to Sign Jude Bellingham

Following Liverpool’s latest humbling at the hands of perennial Champions League tormentors Real Madrid, it might have been safe to assume a slew of stories suggesting top target Jude Bellingham’s mind was wavering away from Merseyside and towards Spain.

Instead, the latest on the Belingham front has Madrid signalling they don’t expect to sign the Dortmund man in the summer, that they have other priorities, and that as such his likely fee exceeds what they can afford to spend and that they expect his future lies in England.

All of which would seem to be about as good as the news could get for Liverpool fans trying to read the tea leaves, and which comes care of David Ornstein in The Athletic. It’s not all sunshine and done deals for the Reds, though, as the Manchester clubs continue to lurk.

For their part, City are said to retain interest but not be favourites, but United’s success under manager Erik ten Hag while Liverpool’s stock falls could make them the contenders for his services that they most certainly wouldn’t have been in the summer of 2022.

Still, assuming Liverpool have the financial wherewithal to push through a deal that could cost €150 with add-ons if Dortmund get the fee they want—and interest from other top English clubs would certainly help them on that front—Bellingham seems theirs to lose.

We’ll just have to hope after delaying a long overdue midfield rebuild in the belief no other midfielder will do, and after a season that has seen them tumble from their previously lofty heights such that the top four seems a long shot, they don’t manage to lose him now.