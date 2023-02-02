Rumour Mongering: “Growing Whispers” Joël Matip Will Depart Liverpool

Having signed for Liverpool from Schalke on a free in the summer of 2016, Joël Matip will go down as one of the club’s most successful free transfers in recent seasons, having made 134 appearances and being key to the club’s various successes in the Jürgen Klopp era.

However, despite having another year to run on his contract after this season, the 31-year-old is said to be a potential summer departure as Liverpool look to rebuild. That’s the story this week from Goal’s Neil Jones, who says there are “growing whispers” Matip could leave.

Given his age and contract, and with Ibrahima Konaté appearing to have moved ahead of him in the pecking order, a move for Matip at least in theory could suit all parties, allowing the player to go somewhere he would be first choice and Liverpool to earn a transfer fee.

Still, even if Matip is now third choice for the Reds, his quality and experience are invaluable and would be difficult to replace for a squad in flux and looking to rebuild after the 2022-23 campaign appears to have signalled this group has likely reached the end of its cycle.

It’s news that also, assuming it’s accurate, speaks to a potentially difficult summer for the Reds, who have put off signing much needed midfield reinforcements the past two years and now potentially will need key signings at multiple positions to remain competitive.