Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Continue to Chase Jude Bellingham

On the evidence of the January transfer window, Chelsea are intent on signing every player in European football and putting them on a lifetime contract as the London Blues look to load up under Todd Boehly in a way that almost makes former owner Roman Abramovich look like a spendthrift.

It should perhaps be no surprise, then that after signing Enzo Fernandez (£105M), Mykhailo Mudryk (£88M), Noni Madueke (£35M), Benoit Dadiashile (£34M), Andrey Santos (£11M), David Fofana (£10M), and Joao Felix (£10M on loan) in January they would still be looking to go big in the summer.

Big like trying for the £100M-plus rated Jude Bellingham. That’s the story this week from The Telegraph in any case, who say that Chelsea haven’t given up on Bellingham despite their eye-watering spend already in 2023 and that they are long-shots with the players still favoured to sign for Liverpool.

However, as relative latecomers they’re considered long-shots, with Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid having put far more effort into wooing Bellingham in recent years, leaving the Blues in the position of hoping those two sides fail in their efforts to negotiate a deal with Dortmund.

If that happens, Boehly’s big spenders could be positioned to swoop in and throw another £100M or more at one of Europe’s top young midfielders—though at the moment it doesn’t seem especially likely that both Liverpool and Madrid would suddenly find themselves unable to do the deal.