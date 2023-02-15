Keita to Leave on a Free in the Summer

According to a report from Neil Jones of GOAL.com, Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita will be out of contract and moving on for free in the summer.

This is despite reports from earlier last summer that the club and player were in, rather surprising may I add, discussions to extend his contract.

Keita was signed in 2018, after Liverpool had triggered his £48 million release clause in August 2017. A bonus payment of £4.75 million was further paid out for Leipzig’s qualification to the Europa League.

His stint on Merseyside has been... okay. The player that the club had been thirsting really hard for in 2016 and 2017, a two-way offensive and defensive dynamo, never really appeared for any extended stretch. Injuries consistently got in the way of the player’s time here, although he did manage to appear 40 times last season as Liverpool chased the quad.

With Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all looking likely to depart at the end of the season, expect to see some new faces in midfield in August.