Rumour Mongering: AC Milan Join Naby Keïta Race

As Naby Keïta’s Liverpool contract winds down, the rumours about potential suitors for his signature this summer are ramping up. Re-uniting with RB Leipzig after his contract expires this summer is the likely outcome, but rumblings that Tottenham were considering an approach for the 28-year-old midfielder emerged earlier this week.

Now, The Mirror is reporting that Italian side AC Milan are hoping to entice Keïta to Serie A. The report is quite light on details, but they assert that the midfielder’s camp feels Milan could be a better fit for his style. Given how infrequently Keïta plays due to his numerous injuries, one can only assume they’re referring to the fashion-forward city being a better match for his sense of style than his style of play.

Jokes aside, it’s hard to gauge how well the Guinean would fit in at Milan (or anywhere really) given he’s hardly had a chance to put a consistent run of performances together since signing with Liverpool in 2018. At this point in his career, any change of scenery is probably a positive for the oft-injured midfielder.

One can only speculate on which clubs are planning serious approaches for Naby Keïta, but as more and more talk of potential destinations emerges, it does look increasingly likely that the midfielder’s future lies away from Anfield.