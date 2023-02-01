Official: Liverpool Duo Head Out On Loan As Transfer Window Closes

Despite the club’s need for midfield reinforcements and fading top four hopes, Liverpool fans were told that they really shouldn’t expect anything of note to happen on January’s transfer deadline day, and in the end nothing was exactly what they got.

However, at the youth and reserve level there were a pair of loan departures, including a late move for the delightfully named Fidel O’Rourke, with the 20-year-old forward joining fifth-tier National League side Halifax Town the day after the window closed for Premier League sides.

There was also a move for 18-year-old defender Luke Chambers, who will finish the 2022-23 season with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership as the currently last-placed side in that league look to salvage their season and avoid relegation.

With four teams within a point at the bottom of the table in Scotland and only the last-placed side automatically relegated, survival remains a plausible target for Kilmarnock despite their current position, and Chambers will be expected to get minutes in that high-pressure situation.

For O’Rourke, it will be a half-season with fifth-tier Halifax, with the West Yorkshire club looking safe in the nougaty middle of the National League and under little realistic threat of relegation—and with little realistic chance of reaching the promotion playoff places.