Liverpool End Quiet January Transfer Window

Liverpool in the FSG era have trended towards quiet January transfer windows, preferring to get their team sorted in the summer instead. Despite raging rumours that the Reds would bring in another midfielder to shore up an aging squad, Liverpool chose to mostly sit out this window.

The only addition to the team is Cody Gakpo, a forward brought in from PSV Eindhoven. Gakpo has shown signs of quality in his performances so far, though the team’s overall poor performances haven’t given him much time to shine.

The outgoing business was quiet as well. Many assumed that Nat Phillips would leave after Rhys Williams was recalled early from his loan spell. However, with Ibrahima Konaté now out for a month, Phillips will remain with the club at least through the summer.

Some speculated that Roberto Firmino could make a shock mid-season exit this winter, but ultimately that rumour fizzled out.

The only outgoing players were Jake Cain to Swindon for an undisclosed amount, Jarell Quansah on loan to Bristol Rovers, and Luke Chambers to Kilmarnock on loan.

This is the squad that Klopp will finish a tough and disappointing season with. We’ve seen their quality in past seasons, but injuries and lack of confidence has worn them down to a shadow of the team that won the domestic double last season and was a hairs-breadth away from a legendary quadruple.