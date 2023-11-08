Rumour Mongering: Koopmeiners Links Resurface

Transfer season is approaching, and as usual, Liverpool FC are being linked with a defensive midfielder. With word on the interwebs that André is being linked with a move to Fulham, a familiar name reappears!

According to reports from Tutto Atalanta and Tuttomercato , Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners is once again linked with Liverpool, with Manchester United and Newcastle United also rumoured to be interested. Reportedly, a €70 million (£60m) offer for the 25-year-old would behove Atalanta to let the Dutch midfielder go. His contract expires in the summer of 2025, so interested parties could haggle the price even further.

Koopmeiners would bring a solid defensive presence and a decent ability to progress the ball from that position through his passing. Another Dutch player to join Virgil, Cody, and Ryan in a position of need wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. We’ll see if this rumour picks up any steam as the winter transfer window draws near.