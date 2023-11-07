Rumour Mongering: Thiago Serie A Bound

Although some subpar finishing prevented them from collecting all three points at the weekend, there is little doubt Liverpool are looking like one of the few teams that are in with a shot at challenging for the Premier League title this year. This is in large part due to the dynamism of their midfield, which over the course of the Summer of Saudi, unexpectedly changed in both age and player profile, and now consists almost entirely of young, progressive midfielders.

One of the few veterans left on the books — he is in fact the oldest outfield player currently at the club — is Thiago, who has yet to feature this season, and hasn’t started a game for the Reds since January of this year. Persistently plagued by injuries, availability was always predicted to be an issue for the Spaniard when he moved to Merseyside back in 2020, and it has proved thus, with the 32-year old — obscenely gifted a footballer he may be — only managing a little over 6,000 minutes in three and half years at the club.

With his contract running out in the summer, there is little indication Thiago will be up for a renewal, and naturally, there are plenty of clubs willing to take a punt on an excellent but injury-prone player on a free transfer.

According to Fichajes, two of those clubs are Italian giants Juventus and Inter, which makes so much sense it almost feels suspicious. Serie A is notorious for being the slowest-paced of Europe’s top five leagues, and while Thiago has always been an underrated athlete with a quick first step and a surprising leap, there can be little doubt his injuries have slowed him down some, and a less intense competition than the Premier League would be a good idea if he wishes to continue playing at the top level.

It’s not going to fill Liverpool’s coffers — although those freed-up wages can probably be put to good use elsewhere — but it would be nice to find a solid landing spot for Thiago when his Anfield career is over. Perhaps the club can even finish his tenure off with a trophy or two.