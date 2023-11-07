Fluminense Expecting “Stratospheric” Bid for Liverpool Target André

Following Fluminense’s 2-1 extra time victory over Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final over the weekend, the club’s president says he expects 22-year-old midfielder André Trinidad will depart in January—though there are no agreements or formal bids.

Liverpool were heavily linked with André over the summer, and when they couldn’t sign the deep lying playmaker and moved to secure Ryan Gravenberch, there was some speculation it had ended their André interest. In the months since, Arsenal have been linked.

“We are waiting,” Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt said when asked about André following the final. Today, there is no concrete proposal for André, but we are sure that after the World Cup—he will play in the World Cup—a stratospheric proposal will arrive.”

Having won the Copa Libertadores, Fluminense are set to play in the Club World Cup in December. Bittencourt added that the sale of André could fetch the “biggest sale in the club’s history.” Their previous record sale was Gerson to Roma for €18.5M in 2016.

Speculation around André had Fluminense demanding upwards of €35M to agree his sale in the summer with the Brazilian season and their Copa campaign ongoing, but suggestion was that come January they might be willing to see him depart for around €25M.