Rumour Mongering: André Stars, Transfer Looms

Liverpool FC target André Trindade played a starring role as Fluminense dispatched of Boca Juniors to claim their first Copa Libertadores title. The Brazilian club defeated the Argentines 2-1 after an incredible final at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium. The game had two red cards, including a second yellow for goalscorer John Kennedy after he went into the stands to celebrate the game-winner in extra-time.

22-year-old André showed exactly why he’s attracting interest from Europe, displaying a composed plethora of passing and intense defensive work off the ball.

André vs. Boca Juniors



95% Pass accuracy

2/4 Accurate long passes

2/2 Dribbles completed

4/5 Tackles won

8/10 Duels won

8 Recoveries



Fluminense are Copa Libertadores champions for the first time and their 22-year-old midfielder is at the heart of it. pic.twitter.com/3GcgxJHkQH — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) November 4, 2023

During the broadcast, Eric Faria of Geglobo, reported that Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense, has agreed for André to go to Europe at the end of this year.

| Fluminense president Mário Bittencourt has reached an agreement with André to let him leave for a European club at the end of the Brazilian club's season. [@geglobo] pic.twitter.com/CLLBwcW6Xe — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) November 4, 2023

And you know what? It sure seemed that way at the end of the game.

Diniz giving André a heartfelt talk at full time.



Seems like a thank you and goodbye pic.twitter.com/3vgbKJmWN2 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 4, 2023

We’ll see if the newly-crowned Copa Libertadores champion does make his way to Merseyside in January. Seven games are left in the Brazilian football season, but it seems like the path is clear as André has achieved what he set out to do when he reportedly decided to stay at Fluminense over the summer.