Rumour Mongering: André Stars, Transfer Looms

The Brazilian played a big role on the biggest night of South American club football.

By dxtehsecks
Fluminense v Boca Juniors - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 Final Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Liverpool FC target André Trindade played a starring role as Fluminense dispatched of Boca Juniors to claim their first Copa Libertadores title. The Brazilian club defeated the Argentines 2-1 after an incredible final at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium. The game had two red cards, including a second yellow for goalscorer John Kennedy after he went into the stands to celebrate the game-winner in extra-time.

22-year-old André showed exactly why he’s attracting interest from Europe, displaying a composed plethora of passing and intense defensive work off the ball.

During the broadcast, Eric Faria of Geglobo, reported that Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense, has agreed for André to go to Europe at the end of this year.

And you know what? It sure seemed that way at the end of the game.

We’ll see if the newly-crowned Copa Libertadores champion does make his way to Merseyside in January. Seven games are left in the Brazilian football season, but it seems like the path is clear as André has achieved what he set out to do when he reportedly decided to stay at Fluminense over the summer.

