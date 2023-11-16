More Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Listed as Interested Party in Gabriel Moscardo Race

According to a story by Nizar Kinsella from The Standard, Chelsea are ready to battle Arsenal for the services of 18-year-old defensive midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. Liverpool FC and Barcelona are also mentioned as interested parties for the services of the Brazilian wonderkid who plays for his hometown club Corinthians.

A deal could happen at around £26million.

Chelsea already had an £18m bid for him rejected in the summer. But they’ll have to wait as Corinthians will only discuss any deal after their presidential elections on November 25. It’s pretty funny that Chelsea want another defensive midfielder when Romeo Lavia hasn’t even taken the field yet.

As for Moscardo, he does profile like a Klopp-type player. At 17, he captained Corinthians to the final at the FIFA Youth Cup, a competition for U21 teams. Unfortunately, he missed the deciding penalty but did take home the Player of the Tournament accolade.

Position-wise, he’s comfortable operating as the deepest midfielder, displaying high footballing IQ and a good reading of the game, with precise passing. He is an able presser and battles quite tirelessly, displaying good stamina for his age. The player himself thinks he should be able to operate anywhere in midfield, with an eye-catching ability to carry the ball and 10 goals in 2022.

We’ll see if this rumour picks up steam, but given that Chelsea are the primary party in this story, let’s not have high hopes for this one.