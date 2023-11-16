Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Still in André Race

In case you couldn’t tell, it’s the international break. Despite an earlier report by This is Anfield claiming that Liverpool FC are baffled by rumours linking them with André Trindade of Fluminense, there is, once again, renewed chatter of the move.

Both 90 Min and Brazilian reporter Emmanuel Luiz (via Redmen TV) report that Liverpool FC still retains an interest in the Brazilian midfielder. Luiz said:

“Not true at all. That’s the way Liverpool negotiate. They’re still in the race but Fluminense is losing their patience.” “The most important thing right now is André wants Liverpool but Fulham, my friend Bruno Andrade here in Brazil was saying and I’ve confirmed with the club that André will play for the club that makes the best offer to Fluminense.” “He wants Liverpool and Liverpool wants to pay like €30million. But what Fulham did is say they will pay the release clause and give add-ons. So Fluminense said okay that’s good for us. “ “Andre wants Liverpool but he’s going to talk to Fluminense. Andre is a world-class player right now and we are talking here in Brazil right now that he’s going to be the starter for the national team.” “So Liverpool just need to improve the offer a little bit. I think it would be stupid if Liverpool didn’t because Fluminense waited, they are going to do what Andre wants to do.” “Now, Manchester United have also sent a guy to Fluminense and they are now interested and could bid.”

Of course, the team with no scouting department joined the race. That’s in addition to Arsenal and Fulham. Even though Liverpool has reportedly agreed personal terms with the player, the number of teams joining the race must be concerning, if they are indeed still interested.

On 90min’s Talking Transfers Podcast, journalist Graeme Bailey seemed to share the opinion, sharing out that the element of surprise had been removed:

“Liverpool are still interested, but I think they may be getting scared away by the amount of teams that are in for him now.” “Because Liverpool were in for him when there wasn’t much interest, he was a bit under the radar.” “But now Arsenal have joined the hunt, we know [Arsenal sporting director] Edu has watched him personally.”

Of course, there is also the matter of whether Liverpool actually consider him to be a. 6 or defensive midfielder, as the Reds do have an abundance of 8s in their squad. Again, stay tuned as the winter transfer window draws nearer.