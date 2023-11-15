Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Linked With 19-Year-Old Centre-Back

A couple of days ago, Spanish newspaper Diario AS claimed representatives from Liverpool FC had flown to Brazil to begin talks with São Paulo over a transfer for 19-year-old centre-back, Lucas Beraldo, with £20m the price that was expected to close the deal.Then, Fabrizio Romano, in his Caught Offside column, said he was not aware of any ongoing negotiations between the two parties.

However, another Brazilian journalist, Jorge Nicola, considered one of the more trusted football journalists in the nation, has put out information regarding the rumour, explaining that the price will probably be lower than what was reported.

In a YouTube video, he said: (H/T to Anfield Central)

“I spoke with Julio Caseres, the president of Sao Paulo, and with someone from Beraldo’s staff (one of his representatives). “Julio said that, so far, absolutely nothing has arrived. Neither an enquiry or an offer (from Liverpool).” “The person from Beraldo’s staff also doesn’t believe in (reports of) such large figures.” “I think Beraldo will be sold in the next transfer window, at the end of our season here (in Brazil). Sao Paulo needs the money but this value seems very high to me.”

It’s interesting how Liverpool has been linked with more Brazilian players after those recent André rumours. Perhaps, it’s due to the relaxed work permit rules that now allows English clubs to sign players who aren’t internationally capped, something that was previously a problem with players like Allan and Taiwo Awoniyi.

As for the position, there could be a potential vacancy with Jöel Matip’s contract expiring this summer. To me, it feels like if Liverpool were going to add to the centre-back group, it would be a more experienced player due to the emergence of Jarrel Quansah. I’m just guessing here, obviously. More to come if this rumour gets more legs as the winter window draws nearer.