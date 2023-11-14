Rumour Mongering: Madrid Ready to Pay €80M for Trent Alexander-Arnold

It’s another interminable international break, and that invariably means less football and more transfer rumours for the next little while, and the pause in club football this week has Spain’s rumour mongers cooking up an €80M special.

According to Fichajes, who are known for throwing as many potential transfers out into the universe as they can manage, are proposing that Real Madrid have Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of their top right back targets and are ready to pay big.

Carlo Ancelotti, despite the fact he’s set to depart at the end of the current season, is said to have signed off on the deal for some reason, as Los Blancos look to line up a replacement for 31-year-old Dani Carvajal on their right defensive flank.

Left back has also been a rumoured position of need for Madrid, with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies linked recently and, for once, little chatter about potential star midfield targets for Madrid given their recent success reloading there.

Given Alexander-Arnold’s standing at Liverpool and that Jürgen Klopp has designed a system around him, we’re not going to lose much sleep over this rumour—but with a deal running through 2025, it might be time for a new contract.