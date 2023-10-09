Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Retain Interest in Fluminense’s André

Given the way Liverpool’s 2023-24 season has shaped up so far, few will have any complaints about the club’s summer business, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endō arriving as the Reds rebuilt their midfield.

One potential signing who got away, though, was Fluminense 22-year-old deep lying playmaker André, widely reported to be one of Liverpool’s top targets but a player whose club was unwilling to deal due to an ongoing Copa Libertadores campaign.

Fluminense have since qualified for the final of that competition with André’s help, and Liverpool appear well stocked in the middle of the pitch, but as we head into another international break the rumour mongers are insisting their interest isn’t over.

According to 90min, at least, Liverpool had scouts on hand to watch André and his club beat Internacional last Thursday to confirm their place in the final and retain interest in him. Fluminense had previously been rumoured to be open to a €25M sale in January.

After Liverpool failed to bring in André in the summer—with Fluminense demanding a €10M premium for a summer sale and the player unwilling to agitate for a move—there have been rumours Fulham could sign him to replace Bayern target João Palhinha.

While the player, perhaps unsurprisingly, is said to prefer a move to a club competing in Europe, in light of the summer midfield signings and the standout play of youngster Curtis Jones in particular, Liverpool may simply not have room for André right now.