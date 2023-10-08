Rumour Mongering: Openda Attracting Long-Term Reds Attention

Fresh off a spectacular goal against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League group stage, RB Leipzig attacker Lois Openda is attracting interest from clubs across Europe, including Liverpool FC.

Christian Falk, the journalist from BILD, wrote in his column for CaughtOffside about the possibility of a transfer:

“Leipzig are a little relaxed at the moment, as next summer there’s no active release clause for Lois Openda.” “It begins in 2025 and I heard it’s a bit higher than the €80m that has been reported elsewhere. I’m sure that clubs like Liverpool will be keeping an eye on him.” “You’ve already seen with Dominik Szoboszlai that they’ve had a mostly positive experience with RB Leipzig players. It’s also worth noting the similarity in style between the two clubs, which is obviously of benefit to Liverpool.” “Openda did a really good job in the match against Bayern Munich, he scored there, so you see what level he’s capable of playing at. He also scored an impressive effort against Manchester City in the Champions League.” “But Leipzig will try to get him to stay put beyond the next summer, though the summer after that they have no chance if someone comes knocking at the door with the right amount of money. English clubs are of course one of the groups that can afford it.”

The attacker has 7 goal contributions in 11 games this season, and will certainly be on the club’s long-term radar. Although with Nunez, Gakpo, and Jota all options to play down the middle, it’s hard to see how Openda fits in the equation, unless one of those moves on in the future. He also plays on the right and left wing, but it’s worth noting he’s right-footed so he’s not exactly a Mohamed Salah replacement.