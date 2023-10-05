Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Eye Brazilian Defender

Liverpool closed out the summer transfer window with a shiny new midfield but no additional defenders. It’s clear that some young blood needs to be introduced into the center-back position. Captain Virgil van Dijk is 32 years old, and his partners Ibrahima Konaté and Joël Matip fight over the injury table like it’s the last seat in a game of musical chairs.

While Liverpool haven’t typically done much business in the winter, if the need is strong enough or the player good enough, they’ve been known to make exceptions. A perfect example of that would be van Dijk himself, with whom the Reds finally sealed the deal in January of 2018.

A player that Klopp and co are said to be looking into now to fill the need in defense is the Brazilian player Lucas Beraldo. Beraldo currently plays for Sao Paulo in his home country. However, the Brazilian media is claiming that he is garnering interest from English and European teams.

Aside from the Reds, other clubs that are said to be in the running are Newcastle United and Wolves, while Porto, Benfica, and Monaco are all teams being thrown around. The 19-year-old center-back made his first team debut last season and also represents Brazil in the U20s.

If he did arrive on Merseyside, he would not be the player fighting for the spot beside van Dijk. He’d sit in at least fourth place in the pecking order until he proved himself to Klopp.

It’s possible that the scouting reports indicated he’d be a nice fit for the team and perhaps a long-term project. It is possible, but it’s more likely that they just rumour that will fall off of the map soon.