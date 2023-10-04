Rumour Mongering: AS Monaco Let Paul Mitchell Go

AS Monaco have officially announced the departure of their Sporting Director Paul Mitchell. He was briefly linked with the vacant Liverpool FC post last season but was still under contract with the French principality club. The Reds eventually opted for Jörg Schmadtke this summer.

Schmadtke was understood to have been on an initial three-month contract with an option to extend it further beyond it, although there seems to have been no confirmation if Liverpool have triggered that option.

If Schmadtke’s tenure at Liverpool turns out to be short-term, they’d be free to make a run at Mitchell. The 42-year-old has built a reputation as a shrewd operator after stints at MK Dons, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and RB Leipzig.

Here’s an assortment of players Mitchell has identified and signed: Maya Yoshida, Nathaniel Clyne, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier, Matheus Cunha, Christopher Nkunku, Nordi Mukiele, Vanderson, Axel Disasi, Alexander Nubel, Aurelien Tchouameni.

Lots of familiar names there, that last one hurts. Certainly, Mitchell’s age, reputation, and ability to recruit developing top talents at favourable prices align with what Liverpool’s leadership has been doing for the past decade. It’s a rumour we should keep an eye on.