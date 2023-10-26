Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Keen on Brazilian Star in January

Liverpool’s pursuit of Fluminese midfield star Andre Trindade was a non-starter this past summer. This was due to the Brazilian playing a key role in Fluminese’s run in the Copa Libertadores. The club has made it to the final, and by this winter, that obstacle will be out of the way.

The 22-year-old is said to be on is way out after fulfilling his commitments to his team. Jürgen Klopp has admired him, and he was one of several midfielders that the club looked at to replace outgoing players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keïta, Fabinho, and James Milner.

According to Brazilian outlets, deals might be completed in December in preparation for the European transfer window opening in January.

Liverpool are the favorites to bring him in, but there has been some new interest from Arsenal as well.

Fluminese President Mario Bitterncourt was open about Liverpool’s appreciation of the player, reporting earlier this year: “The chief executive of Liverpool contacted me directly. And I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell a player now and I don’t deliver now. If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December’.”

It’s possible that the Reds respected the club’s request to keep him through the end of the Brazilian league season with the intention of resuming negotiations in January. However, it could also be the case that they replaced him with one of their many midfield acquisitions.

Time will tell how this one will play out.