Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Continue to Scout Gonçalo Inácio

Sporting and Portugal 22-year-old centre half Gonçalo Inácio was a rumoured Liverpool target over the summer and the transfer chatter this week has the Reds retaining interest in the defender who earned his fourth senior cap this week.

According to 90min, at least, Liverpool had scouts on hand for his appearance against 3-0 Euro qualifiers victory over Bosnia on Tuesday and have been impressed this season by the young defender’s continuing development at the club level.

There’s no hint of where Inácio might sit on any target list for the Reds, but the consensus is that with midfield having been rebuilt over the past summer, it is the defence that is next in line for a refresh for Jürgen Klopp and the recruitment team.

In the short-term, though, a series of strong performances by Joe Gomez along with the emergence of 20-year-old Jarell Quansah as a viable option mean defence isn’t a pressing enough concern to make a January move seem very likely.

Longer-term, though, there will still be some movement expected at the back with Virgil van Dijk and Joël Matip both now 32 years of age and Matip on the final year of his contract and expected to leave the club at the end of the current season.